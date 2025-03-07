RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? 3-7-25

PHOENIX — Finally! A strong winter storm is moving through Arizona, bringing steady rain to the Valley and a decent snow to the higher terrain.

Arizona Public Service (APS) is reporting just over 1,000 customers without power around 8:00 a.m. Friday. Many of the outage areas cite “severe weather” as a factor. Check current outages here.

Nearly 3,000 SRP customers are without power around the Valley, though the exact causes of area outages are unclear.

How much has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?

RADAR: Track storms around Arizona

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 8:30 a.m.

Apache Junction: .20"

Avondale (Phoenix Raceway): .12"

Buckeye: .28"

Carefree: .35"

Cave Creek: .43"

Central Phoenix: .16"

Chandler: .20"

Deer Valley Airport: .28"

Fountain Hills: .24"

Glendale: .24"

Laveen: .24"

Luke AFB: .24"

Mesa (Falcon Field): .20"

New River: .51"

North Phoenix (Cave Creek and Union Hills): .31"

Peoria (Lake Pleasant): .35"

Peoria (Loop 101 at Bell Road): .24"

Scottsdale: .24"

South Phoenix (23rd Ave and Roeser): .08"

South Mountain: .31"

Sun City West: .35"

Tempe: .28"

White Tank Mountains: .24"