MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: ABC15 Weather Action Day as rain and snow impacts Arizona

PHOENIX — It’s an ABC15 Weather Action Day as widespread Valley rain and high country snow create hazardous conditions for the morning commute. Be prepared for wet roads in the Valley and avoid high-country travel if possible as snow-covered roads and low visibility will make for dangerous driving.

In the Valley, expect a wet start to the day with lingering spotty showers into the afternoon. Rainfall totals could reach up to a quarter of an inch in some areas.

In the high country, snow levels will range between 4,500 and 5,000 feet, with an additional 3 to 12 inches of snowfall expected along the Mogollon Rim by this evening.

So far this season, Flagstaff has only recorded 10.2 inches of snow, but this storm alone could surpass that total before the week is over.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the Kaibab Plateau, Mogollon Rim, parts of the Navajo Nation, and southeastern Arizona's higher terrain. Expect snow-packed roads, reduced visibility, and gusty winds, which could knock down tree branches.

This storm will clear out by the weekend, with temperatures soaring into the upper 70s by Sunday.

However, another storm system could arrive by Tuesday, bringing cooler temperatures, gusty winds, and another round of rain and snow. Stay tuned for updates as we track its development!

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.03" (-1.95" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

