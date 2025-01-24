Isaac School District's superintendent announces resignation amid financial crisis

PHOENIX — At a packed school board meeting Thursday evening, the superintendent of Isaac School District in Phoenix announced his intent to resign.

Amid a financial crisis, Superintendent Mario Ventura said the ultimate responsibility for oversight and responsibility lies with him.

"I take full responsibility of my role in decisions and circumstances that led us to this situation," Ventura said. "It is my hope with my resignation the district will be able to move forward with renewed clarity and focus."

He did not cite a specific last day.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

The district educates about 5,100 students from pre-kindergarten to 8th grade. Last week, the Arizona State Board of Education discussed the district's financial insolvency, and they appointed a receiver to take over all finances and operations.

Teachers said the district currently does not have the money to cover their paychecks for next Tuesday, and Maricopa County Treasurer John Allen had declined to advance more money to the district.

Thomas Galvin, the chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, said there is no state statute requiring the treasurer to issue loans to an insolvent school district.

"The County has met with the receiver and understands the cash flow issue makes this case unique, but a solution will require the State to take legal and financial actions," said Galvin in an emailed statement Thursday.

Thursday night, Governor Katie Hobbs also issued a statement asking the county supervisors to grant additional flexibility to the troubled district.

“My office will continue to work with all parties to find a solution to this issue and ensure that the students of Isaac School District can continue their academic instruction and the dedicated staff continue to receive paychecks," said Hobbs.

Teachers, district officials, and the receiver promised to continue meeting through the weekend to look for solutions, so the schools could remain open.