Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Phoenix pursues deal with Mortenson for prime desert land development

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Mortenson land.jpg
Posted

Millions of square feet of new commercial development could rise in north Phoenix.

The city of Phoenix is pursuing a development agreement with Minnesota-based real estate developer Mortenson for a site of prime desert land formerly eyed by the Phoenix Coyotes for a proposed hockey arena. In June, Mortenson placed the winning bid in an Arizona State Trust land auction, paying $136 million for the 217.16-acre site located west of North Scottsdale Road and north of Loop 101.

Mortenson’s plans for the overall site include five million square feet of commercial space, according to a Phoenix City Council agenda item to be discussed Aug. 27. The first phase of development is set to feature a 30-acre mixed-use spec office campus.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen