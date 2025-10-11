EXCLUSIVE: Officer who found murder victim's daughters recalls rescue

Just weeks ago, ABC15 shared the story of Marina Ramos' daughters found alive decades after their mother's murder in Mohave County. Ashley Holden was able to sit down with the two women who first went missing as babies.

Now, ABC15 is hearing from the Southern California police officer who helped rescue the sisters from an Oxnard park bathroom just days after Marina's death in 1989.

This week, the Oxnard Police Department unlocked the area where the girls were found, taking ABC15 inside. The officer, Scott Hebert, shared his memories from that day. Over 30 years later, his report could serve as a crucial clue to the search for Marina's killer.

ABC15 also spoke with Marina's family and put together a special streaming episode of Arizona Crime Uncovered with extended interviews from everyone involved in this case.

Watch as Officer Hebert recalls what led to the department locating the girls in the player above.