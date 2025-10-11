Mosquitoes are out in full force following rainfall

PHOENIX — With Arizona getting more rainfall in recent weeks, residents have emailed ABC15 saying they’re getting bitten more often by mosquitoes. The Maricopa County Environmental Services Vector Control Division said they’ve been receiving more complaints in the last 10 days compared to all of last year.

Division manager John Townsend said they’ve received almost a thousand community complaints in the last week or so, bringing them up to about 3,000 for the calendar year so far. All of 2024, Townsend said, they received around 1,000 community complaints.

“They’ve been very small, and it’s been a lot at once. They bit me up. This is the most I've ever been bit by mosquitoes in my life,” said Phoenix resident Tayja.

In the video player above, find out the difference between the mosquitoes you see during the day and at night and what you can do to protect yourself.