PD: Man injured after shooting with officers near 16th and Roosevelt streets

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man is seriously injured after a shooting involving officers Friday night.

It happened near 16th and Roosevelt streets.

Officials on scene tell ABC15, one person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A pursuit began near 7th Avenue and Osborn Road, where a man was shooting off a gun in his vehicle. According to officials, the shooting continued throughout the pursuit near Roosevelt Row.

No injuries to any bystanders have been reported.

Police say traffic restrictions are expected to last through the night and will affect the Interstate 10 offramp at 16th Street.

This is the third officer-involved shooting this week. On Wednesday, Queen Creek police were involved in a shooting near Ellsworth and Chandler Heights roads and El Mirage police were involved in a shooting near El Mirage and Cactus roads.