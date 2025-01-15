Watch Now
State Education Board orders takeover of Isaac School District to address financial problems

The district has reportedly spent between $12 and $16 million more than it has taken in
PHOENIX — Facing a deep financial crisis, the Isaac Elementary School District is being placed into state receivership.

The Arizona State Board of Education voted Tuesday for the intervention after discussing that the district's combined over-expenditures could be $12 million to $16 million.

The Isaac Elementary School District serves about 5,200 Pre-K through eighth grade students. The district has 12 schools and is located just northwest of downtown Phoenix.

Once appointed, the receiver will oversee and manage the district's operations, including finances, governance, and academic programs.

The district tells parents that the day-to-day operations of schools will continue as usual as the receiver works to solve financial challenges and to ensure students receive a high-quality education.

