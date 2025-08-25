Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust awards $6 million in higher education impact grants

Arizona higher education institutions are about to get a financial boost.

The Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust — which awards grants to organizations in areas including health care and medical research, care for children and the elderly, arts and culture, education and religious groups — is giving $6 million in grant awards to six of Arizona’s higher education institutions.

The schools receiving the awards are Arizona State University, Creighton University, Grand Canyon University, Maricopa Community Colleges, Northern Arizona University and University of Arizona. The institutions will receive individual grants in the amount of $1 million. Trustees presented the grants to the presidents of the schools.

