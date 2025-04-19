WATCH: ABC15 speaks with Phoenix PD Interim Chief Michael Sullivan on his last day on the job

PHOENIX — Phoenix Interim-Police Chief Michael Sullivan's last day on the job is today.

Sullivan took the temporary role in the summer of 2022, and he was originally expected to serve as interim chief for a year or two.

Now, almost three years later, Sullivan has had to deal with many issues facing the department.

Sullivan was brought in during a Department of Justice investigation into the department’s use-of-force and other alleged civil rights violations

The interim chief sat down with journalists to discuss his accomplishments and why he's leaving the department.

You can watch Interim Chief Sullivan’s reflections about his time at the helm of the Phoenix Police Department in the video player above.

With Sullivan's withdrawal for the permanent position, Phoenix City Manager Jeff Barton announced that the city will restart its recruitment process for a new police chief.

The city is currently accepting new applications for the permanent police chief position. The deadline is May 5. City leaders hope to announce the new chief in July.