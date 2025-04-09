Watch Now
City of Phoenix announces restart of chief recruitment as Sullivan withdraws from candidacy

The announcement comes after Interim Chief Michael Sullivan decided to withdraw his candidacy for the permanent position
On Monday, City of Phoenix Manager Jeff Barton announced that the city will restart its recruitment process for a new police chief.

The announcement comes after Interim Chief Michael Sullivan decided to withdraw his candidacy for the permanent position.

According to Barton, Chief Sullivan shared that, after nearly three years in the role, he believes stepping aside is in the best interest of the men and women of the police department and the city he has served.

“When I accepted this role, the department was under a Department of Justice (DOJ) Pattern and Practice investigation and facing significant challenges,” said Chief Sullivan. “Throughout my tenure, I’ve worked diligently to navigate that process while focusing on crime reduction, strengthening community trust, and building a culture of continuous improvement. I am incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made as a department and of the dedication demonstrated by our officers and staff.”

Sullivan took the interim position in September 2022.

According to the city, he was expected to remain interim chief for one to two years as the department continued the search for a permanent chief.

In March, the City of Phoenix began its final stages of selecting a permanent police chief. Sullivan was among the four finalists for the position.

As Phoenix PD’s interim police chief, Sullivan oversaw changes to the department’s use-of-force policy.

Prior to his role in the Phoenix Police Department, Sullivan worked as the Deputy Commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department and spent 24 years with the Louisville Metro Police Department.

