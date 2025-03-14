City of Phoenix narrows search for new police chief

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix is in the final stages of selecting a permanent police chief for the Phoenix Police Department, according to a release posted to the city’s website on Friday.

Former Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams retired in 2022, leaving the department under a rare investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The announcement of the DOJ’s investigation into Phoenix PD came after ABC15’s Politically Charged investigation exposed an effort by Phoenix police and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office to falsely charge police protesters as gang members.

Interim Police Chief Michael Sullivan was hired two-and-a-half years ago in part due to his knowledge of DOJ investigations.

Sullivan was one of the four finalists announced for the permanent police chief position Friday.

As Phoenix PD’s interim police chief, Sullivan oversaw changes to the department’s use-of-force policy. However, internal police union reports obtained by ABC15 have shown Sullivan is unpopular among rank-and-file officers.

Prior to his role in the Phoenix Police Department, Sullivan worked as the Deputy Commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department and spent 24 years with the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Assistant Chief Ed DeCastro is also on the list of finalists for the top job.

DeCastro has been with the Phoenix Police Department for 24 years and currently oversees the Investigations Division. He previously oversaw the Maryvale/Estrella Mountain Precinct, Violent Crimes, Training, and Family Investigations bureaus.

Mesa Assistant Police Chief Ed Wessing is among the four finalists announced by the City of Phoenix on Friday. Wessing has worked for the Mesa Police Department for 29 years. He previously worked as a police spokesman and currently supervises MPD’s Patrol Division.

The only out-of-state candidate for Phoenix Police Chief is Casey Johnson, who currently works for the Oakland Police Department in California. Johnson is currently the Deputy Chief overseeing Field Operations and Special Operations for Oakland PD.

A permanent police chief is expected to be announced next month.

The Phoenix Police Department is one of the largest police departments in the country. It has been under major scrutiny over the past several years. Last year, the Department of Justice released a 126-page report, showing a "pattern or practice" of excessive force, racial discrimination, violating the rights of people experiencing homelessness, mishandling of protesters, and aggressive treatment of children.

The DOJ recommended a consent decree and independent monitor for the Phoenix Police Department, but city leaders have since released their own reform recommendations.

All four police chief finalists will speak at a public forum on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 5 p.m. According to a release from the City of Phoenix, the four finalists will address questions submitted by the community.

To submit feedback and potential questions for Wednesday’s forum, click here.

Public Forum Information:

Date: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Phoenix City Council Chambers