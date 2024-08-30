DOJ leaders lay out reasons to support a Phoenix consent decree

PHOENIX, AZ — U.S. Department of Justice representatives say Phoenix city leaders have agreed to meet to talk about the next steps after a scathing report listed dozens of civil rights violations.

DOJ lawyers and investigators gave the update during a community Zoom meeting Thursday night, more than two months after the agency released its report about police actions over approximately five years.

Phoenix government leaders had asked for time to read the report, released in June, and understand its content. DOJ investigators found a "pattern or practice" of excessive force, racial discrimination, violating the rights of people experiencing homelessness, mishandling of protesters, and aggressive treatment of children.

"In our experience, when we find violations that are this severe and this pervasive, a police department needs the structure and it needs the oversight from the federal courts to ensure that any change that happens is durable and lasting," said Maureen Johnston, deputy chief of the DOJ Civil Rights Division.

The DOJ lawyers said they want to work with Phoenix on a consent decree, which creates a blueprint for change and is overseen by an independent monitor. It's been an uphill battle as Phoenix city officials have said they can prevent police misconduct without substantial intervention. The city even spelled out its plan in a January report called The Road to Reform.

"The city also asked us at that point that we should conclude our investigation without making findings and just provide some suggestions about improvements that the Phoenix Police Department might choose to make," Johnston said.

If Phoenix isn't willing to negotiate a consent decree, the DOJ could file a lawsuit in federal court to compel supervised reform.