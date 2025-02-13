Scathing review of Interim Chief Sullivan in survey by Phoenix police leadership association 

PHOENIX — Last week, ABC15 broke the story of survey results from PLEA, an association of rank-and-file police officers in Phoenix PD which showed a heavy opposition to the interim chief.

Thursday, ABC15 obtained a similar survey conducted by the Phoenix Police Sergeants and Lieutenants Association.

In the PLEA survey results only 14% of officers who responded said they believe the department is moving in the right direction under Interim Chief Michael Sullivan.

In the PPSLA survey only 8 people of the 324 surveyed, less than 2.5%, believe the department is moving in the right direction under Sullivan.

Nearly 98% of PPSLA survey respondents said they would not want the association to support Sullivan. That’s even higher than the nearly 88% of PLEA survey respondents.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

96% of respondents said they do not believe Interim Chief Sullivan is in control of decisions about the department. Many pointed to the city council or assistant city manager as who they believe is actually making decisions.

In a video sent to members Thursday, PPSLA President Ben Leuschner discussed the results.

“On a personal note, I've been with this department for nearly 35 years,” Leuschner said. “I've seen tough times and leadership concerns. but this survey reflects an unprecedented level of concern from the leadership in this department.”

Candidate applications for the permanent role of chief were due last week to the City of Phoenix and interviews will now be conducted with the city expecting to announce finalists for the new police chief sometime in March.

You can look over the full survey results below: