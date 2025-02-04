Phoenix police union survey shows heavy opposition to interim chief

PHOENIX — As the City of Phoenix continues its search for a permanent police chief, the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association is voicing its opposition to Interim Chief Michael Sullivan.

ABC15 obtained a copy of a survey sent out sometime in late 2024. More than 800 members of the association answered the survey.

It shows 86% of the respondents said they do not believe the department is moving in the right direction under Sullivan’s leadership and nearly 88% of respondents believe the association should not support Sullivan if he were to apply for the permanent position.

Candidate applications for the permanent role of chief were due last week to the City of Phoenix and interviews will now be conducted with the city expecting to announce finalists for the new police chief sometime in March.

The survey showed 82% of PLEA members who responded believe the next chief should be someone already working inside the department.

Members elaborated on their responses, one saying they wanted “a cops cop” as chief and another said they were looking for “a leader who supports character over climate (dei).” An additional respondent hoped for “a strong leader not allowing the DOJ, mayors office or city council to implement any of the DOJ suggestions.

ABC15 was mentioned in a few responses.

One member wrote, “Stop letting the city council, city manager, mayor and ABC15 dictate your decision-making process…” Another said, “The chief should not be using ABC15 as a use of force board.”

In a statement responding to ABC15’s reporting PLEA President Darrell Kriplean sent the following statement:

“The members of the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association are disappointed and frustrated by the lack of support and leadership from Interim Chief Sullivan. The men and women of the Phoenix Police Department have endured unprecedented physical and political attacks in recent years. Rather than defending our officers when they acted properly and within department policy, Chief Sullivan has succumbed to the pressure of bureaucrats and biased media. Our officers and Phoenix residents deserve better.”

ABC15 has learned that PLEA is scheduled to meet with Phoenix Vice Mayor Ann O’Brien on Thursday. The Police Department is scheduled to present to a city council subcommittee about the department’s hiring efforts on Wednesday.