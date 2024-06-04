WATCH: Teen violence suspect sentenced to three years supervised probation

GILBERT, AZ — Nineteen-year-old Deleon Haynes was sentenced to three years supervised probation for his role in an attack at the Gilbert In-N-Out in August 2023.

Haynes pleaded guilty to aggravated assault marking the first adult sentenced following dozens of arrests in East Valley teen violence cases.

Haynes spoke in court during the sentencing. The teen told a Judge he was "embarrassed" and "ashamed" of his actions. He appeared to keep his head down while video of the assault was played multiple times in court.

Haynes' co-defendant Christopher Fantastic has already pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in this case and an assault case out of Mesa. His sentencing is set for July 1.

ABC15 has published additional information about other teens who have already taken plea deals.