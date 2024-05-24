Two more teens agree to plea deals in East Valley teen violence cases

GILBERT, AZ — ABC15 is tracking teen violence cases as they move through the courts. Within the last few days, two more teen suspects agreed to plea deals in assault cases.

Cody Kostoryz

The 18-year-old was arrested in February, along with 19-year-old Gage Garrison, for an assault at a Gilbert home back in December 2022. Court documents described the attackers as showing up in "ski masks". This month court records show Kostroyz has agreed to plead guilty to aggravated assault. His sentencing is set for July 9.

Christopher Fantastic

The 18-year-old was one of the first arrested as Gilbert investigated dozens of teen violence cases. Fantastic was first arrested for an assault at the Gilbert In-N-Out on August 18, 2023. The victim in that case is Rick Kuehner's son. Fantastic was one of the six people arrested, but only four were ultimately charged. Fantastic was also later charged in an assault case out of Mesa from May 2023. One year later, the teen pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in both cases. His sentencing is set for July 1.

Several other teens and adults have also agreed to plea deals in the same or other teen violence cases. One minor also "admitted" to aggravated assault in juvenile court.

