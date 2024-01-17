Man arrested for August Gilbert assault now facing additional charges from earlier Mesa attack

MESA, AZ — An 18-year-old accused of being involved in an assault in Gilbert in August 2023 is now facing charges for an earlier attack in Mesa.

Mesa police say 18-year-old Christopher Fantastic is being charged with aggravated assault in connection to an attack in May 2023.

VIDEO IN THE PLAYER ABOVE SHOWS COVERAGE OF FANTASTIC'S PREVIOUS ARREST IN CONNECTION TO A GILBERT ASSAULT.

Police say the incident took place on May 29 near Val Vista Drive and Southern Avenue.

Officers were originally called to the area for a report of a fight involving 30-40 juveniles and young adults.

ABC15 is taking action to get the answers needed as teen violence incidents occur in the East Valley. Follow our latest coverage here.

Most of those involved in the fight fled when police arrived, but some people did speak to officers. Police say they were not provided information on the fight at the time.

Earlier this month, a report was filed with Mesa police regarding the May incident. Video evidence provided with the report was used to identify Fantastic and a 17-year-old suspect.

Fantastic was arrested Tuesday. The 17-year-old suspect was arrested last week.

Judicial Branch of Arizona in Maricopa County



Fantastic is already in the Maricopa County jail in connection to an attack at a Gilbert In-N-Out in August.

He is facing charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault in connection to that case.

ABC15 reporters Nicole Grigg, Ashley Holden and Melissa Blasius are covering developments surrounding teen violence in the southeast Valley. Have a tip? Email us at investigators@abc15.com.