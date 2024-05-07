Teen Violence victim speaks out on visit back to Valley

GILBERT, AZ — ABC15 continues to track over a dozen cases of teen violence in the East Valley.

One of those cases involved the son of Rick Kuehner.

Gilbert Police said the teen was assaulted back in August while at In-N-Out. The case was inactive when Kuehner first shared his son’s story with ABC15.

He said he had decided to send the teen overseas to be with his mom.

As ABC15 pushed for answers, the case was ultimately re-opened in mid-December.

Multiple people were arrested this year and officially charged. ABC15 is working to get an update as their cases now move through the courts.

Kuehner's son spoke out for the first time as he visited the Valley. His dad asked ABC15 to not share his face as his son spoke about the decision to move out of the country and the assault.

Kuehner also filed a civil suit in February against 50 people in total.

The complaint claims 17 teens or adults are part of a group known as the “Gilbert Goons”.

The Gilbert Police Department announced last week that the group can be classified as a criminal street gang, but did not name any members of the "hybrid gang" and wouldn’t say what teen violence cases any members could be tied to.

