Suspects accused in Buckeye triple shooting plead not guilty

BUCKEYE, AZ — The two men accused in a Buckeye triple shooting appeared in court Wednesday, pleading not guilty to their charges.

The shooting, which took the lives of three people and injured two others, happened back in May near Rooks and Broadway roads.

Michael Sanchez has been indicted on a long list of allegations, including three first-degree murder charges. Sanchez had been in a relationship with one of the victims, 16-year-old Rylee Montgomery.

The second suspect, Antonio Tequida, was accused of driving Sanchez to and from the shooting scene.

Montgomery, who was pregnant at the time, died at the scene.

Her family told ABC15, they tried to report Sanchez to the police several times in the months and weeks leading up to the shooting.

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A pregnant 17-year-old, Abby Krebs, was also injured. Police and Krebs later told ABC15 her baby did not make it.

As of Wednesday, the third victim, Myah Hembree, was still in critical condition in the ICU. In a statement sent to ABC15, Hembree's family said the 22-year-old "continues to fight for her life every day."

Fundraisers were created to help Krebs, Hembree, and Montgomery's families.

Sanchez and Tequida are due back in court in July. Their trial is currently set for January 2027.

STATEMENT FROM HEMBREE FAMILY

"Our family is grateful for the outpouring of support, prayers, and love that have been shown to Myah since this horrific act of violence.

The past 16 days have been a nightmare for our family. Watching a vibrant young woman fight for her life while enduring multiple surgeries and critical injuries is something no family should ever have to experience.

Myah remains in critical condition in the ICU and continues to fight for her life every day. While she still faces significant medical challenges, she is showing incredible strength and determination.

The indictment marked an important step in the legal process, and we trust that justice will take its course. Right now, our focus remains where it has always been—on Myah's healing, recovery, and the support she needs to overcome the unimaginable injuries she has endured.

We ask that everyone continue to keep Myah and our family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."