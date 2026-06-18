Prosecutors will retry penalty phase in Allison Feldman murder case

The Maricopa County Attorney announced they would be retrying the penalty phase in a high-profile Valley murder case over a decade old. This comes after the first sentencing phase ended in a mistrial back in May.

A jury found Ian Mitcham guilty of multiple charges, including murdering Allison Feldman, earlier this year.

Feldman, 31, was found dead in her Scottsdale home back in 2015.

For the first time in Arizona, familial DNA was used to point police to Mitcham.

After years of legal battles, Mitcham's trial began towards the end of 2025.

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ABC15 was there as a mistrial was declared in the penalty phase of the trial in May. The jury was unable to come to a unanimous decision on if Mitcham should receive life in prison or the death penalty.

ABC15 asked Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell about the case at a press conference Thursday.

"Now obviously, it's not a retrial of the guilt phase or the aggravation phase; but we are going to be retrying the sentencing phase of that case," said Mitchell.

ABC15 reached out to Mitcham's defense team regarding the announcement.

"We are disappointed that the State has elected to proceed with a second penalty phase, but we remain committed to fighting for Ian," said Amanda Martin with the county public defender's office.

In Arizona, prosecutors get two attempts to seek the death penalty in the sentencing phase. For the retrial, an entirely new jury will have to be brought in.

ABC15 is still waiting to hear when the penalty phase will be retried.