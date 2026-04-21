Employee accused of groping vulnerable woman at Mesa assisted living center

MESA, AZ — An employee of a Mesa assisted living center has been arrested on accusations of sexual abuse and assault on a patient with dementia.

Mesa police arrested Gamacy Gilles, 46, on Sunday after the family reported that the woman was touched inappropriately at Grand Court of Mesa Senior Living.

Court documents say Gilles, who is a staff member, allegedly groped the woman who is wheelchair bound.

The daughter of the victim provided police with video of the incident.

ABC15 is committed to finding the answers you need and holding those accountable. Submit your news tip to Investigators@abc15.com

Gilles denied the allegations to police, telling them that he only hugged the victim and helped change sheets in the room.

Grand Court of Mesa Senior Living said they are cooperating with police, but would not comment further.

ABC15 asked the facility if Gilles is still employed, but a representative for the Grand Court of Mesa would not comment.

Gilles was booked into the Maricopa County jail after being arrested on multiple charges, including sexual abuse, assault, and abuse of a vulnerable victim.