Arizona Senate committee passes three bills aimed at reforming the Department of Child Safety

A state Senate committee passed three bills Wednesday morning aimed at reforming the Arizona Department of Child Safety.

The bills are part of a search for solutions following the murders of three girls known to Arizona's child welfare system in 2025.

One of the bills strengthens the rules to place children with relatives or other adults they know. HB2035 would make kinship care presumptive and require a written explanation if a different placement were made.

Another bill, HB4004, encourages DCS to investigate new reports of child abuse, even if caseworkers had designated a "protective parent" who would shield the child from harm.

The third bill, HB2611, aims to improve the conditions of group homes. This includes improved building security, allowing foster children to participate in enrichment activities and live free from bullying, and randomly drug testing group home workers.

Hayden L'Heureux, who lived in foster group homes, spoke about the conditions youth face.

"For many foster youth group homes are not experienced as places of healing but as places of punishment or setback," L'Heureux said.

Angelina Trammell also lived in foster group homes and shared her experience.

"I’ve been through things no child should ever have to go through in the hardest part. A lot of it could’ve been prevented," Trammell said.

All three bills have already passed the state House and will move forward for consideration by the full Senate.

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