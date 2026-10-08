Inside the Numbers: University of Arizona freezes tuition

The University of Arizona is freezing tuition for the upcoming year for nearly all students — and the freeze extends beyond tuition to include fees, meal plans and residence halls.

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Undergraduate students at UA will pay $12,000 next year, the same as this year. Graduate students will pay $15,000.

UA has frozen resident undergraduate tuition for four consecutive years. This year's freeze reaches nearly every student and also covers fees, meal plans and residence halls.

The exceptions are the colleges of Medicine and Veterinary Medicine, where tuition is still going up.

How Arizona's universities compare

When all fees are added up, a UA resident undergraduate pays $13,906 — a few hundred dollars more than students at both Arizona State University and Northern Arizona University.

That gap has been narrowing. The difference in tuition between UA and both ASU and NAU is the smallest it has been since at least 2011. There is a chance tuition at either NAU or ASU could surpass UA next year if those schools announce hikes.

Consecutive tuition freezes mean UA's tuition was much higher in real dollar terms from 2015 to 2020, when inflation-adjusted tuition rose above $16,000.

How Arizona compares nationally

Averaging across Arizona's public universities, resident undergrads pay about $13,400 — neither the highest in the country nor the lowest.

Public colleges in the Northeast are the most expensive. Vermont, New Hampshire and Connecticut all exceed $18,000. At the other end of the spectrum, Florida, Wyoming, Georgia, Nevada and Montana offer the least expensive tuition, where students can attend for less than $8,000 a year.

California's public universities average about $9,300 — cheaper than Arizona.

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