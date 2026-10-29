Gov. Katie Hobbs, Congressman Andy Biggs race to Election Day 

PHOENIX — Don’t look for massive rallies in the closing days of the Arizona governor’s race. The two major party candidates have focused on smaller events with voters.

In the final week before Election Day, Gov. Katie Hobbs is crisscrossing the state to meet with supporters.

“I'm not taking a single vote for granted, and making sure that we're talking to Arizonans in every corner of the state,” she said last week.

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Hobbs has said she’s focused on meeting with everyday Arizonans. Her schedule has been heavy on events with supporters, like visits to campaign offices and with volunteers who are canvassing, or knocking on doors.

“We do outreach ... with not just the campaign-side organizations, but community organizations, local media,” Hobbs said. “So we're reaching Arizonans in a lot of different ways.”

She and her running mate, former Mesa Mayor John Giles, visited Tucson on Monday to rally students at the University of Arizona, visit a family-run cafe and fire up volunteers who are door-knocking for Democrats.

They also rallied canvassers in Paradise Valley on Tuesday. On Thursday, she will tour the Nackard Pepsi bottling plant in Flagstaff and talk to supporters at a campaign office.

Her Republican opponent, U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs has also focused on reaching voters directly. Last week, he served up tacos in Gilbert, discussed water issues with agricultural leaders in Yuma County and participated in roundtables on Empowerment Scholarship Accounts and with small-business owners.

He also tailgated in Tempe before the Arizona State University football game on Saturday after meeting with Turning Point Action volunteers earlier in the day who knocked on doors to encourage people to vote.

Biggs and his running mate, former state Sen. Sine Kerr have also sat down with local media to talk about their priorities.