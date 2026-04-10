Gilbert teen motivates community with help from PCH and her own determination

GILBERT, AZ — Impressing the world is nothing new for 16-year-old Iralyn Hamilton, a student at Casteel High School.

"Ira" is busy hanging with friends and her three siblings, swimming in their backyard pool, and taking dance classes - and she does it all while facing cerebral palsy and a movement disorder known as Chorea.

Needless to say, Ira can make a "splash" in more ways than one! Whether it's in the pool or on the dance floor, movement is truly medicine for her.

"She really doesn't let anyone or anything get in her way," says Jennifer Hamilton, Ira's mom.

Nothing stops Ira, not even a lifelong battle with cerebral palsy.

"It was just heartbreaking," explains Jennifer, about the moment she found out her daughter was afflicted with the neurological disorder. "Just because you didn't know what her future would bring."

The news came just weeks before Ira's first birthday. Thankfully, the experts at Phoenix Children's hospital would make those fears disappear after starting therapy as soon as she was diagnosed.

And it paid off. Ira is able to live life with a special zest and energy that's hard to keep up with!

But as Ira grew bigger, so did her movement issues, which is when her team at PCH decided to implant a Deep Brain Stimulation device or DBS.

Fortunately, the dedicated doctors, nurses, and staff at Phoenix Children's, once again, put the Hamiltons at ease.

"I don't even know how to put that into words," describes Jennifer about the difference Phoenix Children's hospital has made not just in Ira's life, but in the lives of her entire family.

"For me, when you walk in there, you don't feel like you're in a hospital," says Ira.

One year later, DBS has truly proven to be a game-changer for Ira, who is able to do much more on her own.

"There are so many things she is able to do now," explains Jennifer. "She was able to start cooking and start showering independently."

Ira says it has given her a feeling of being unstoppable, knowing she can achieve whatever she puts her mind to with the help of her loving family, her dedicated team at Phoenix Children's, and that same will to succeed she's had since birth!

"It's just knowing that if I put my mind to it, I'll make it happen," says Ira.

To learn more about the ABC15 Telethon benefiting Phoenix Children's hospital which takes place on Wednesday, April 15, click here.