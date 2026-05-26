Made in Arizona: Fast-growing Valley granola brand flying off the shelves

Phoenix-based energy bar company The Best Bar has been flying high since September 2025, when it scored space on the shelves of 11 AJ's Fine Foods stores throughout the Valley.

That deal has been a boon for the company, which closed out 2025 with $421,000 in revenue, said founder Shannon Andersen Ortiz. That's a 23% increase over 2024 revenue.

Now The Best Bar has landed inside Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, where the brand will be sold at three stores owned by Paradies Lagardère Travel Retail in Terminal 4: Camelback Provision, Roosevelt Row, and Arizona Road Trip.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.