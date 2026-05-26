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Arizona landowner scoops up more acreage to expand data center empire

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A major Arizona landowner is scooping up more acreage in the far West Valley to set it up for data center campuses.

Arizona Land Consulting acquired 956 acres in Tonopah for $25 million on May 20, CEO Anita Verma-Lallian told the Business Journal.

As a result, the firm now owns about 4,000 acres of vacant desert land across three separate sites in Tonopah, which is about an hour’s drive west of Phoenix.

The latest chunk it acquired was set up for a master-planned community called Desert Whisper in 2007, which never materialized. Arizona Land Consulting will now start the process of getting it rezoned for industrial and data center uses, Verma-Lallian said.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

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