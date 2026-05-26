Phoenix mother indicted on manslaughter, drug charges in I-17 crash that killed daughter

A Phoenix mother has been indicted on multiple felony charges, including manslaughter, following a rollover crash on Interstate 17 last month that killed her 9-year-old daughter, authorities announced.

Brenda Rivera-Estrada, 30, was taken into custody on a $250,000 cash bond after being transferred to the Maricopa County Jail from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Rivera-Estrada lost control of her SUV, causing it to roll over.

Investigators said Rivera-Estrada was seen driving erratically, and they initially suspected she was under the influence of marijuana at the scene.

A little more than a month later, blood test results revealed Rivera-Estrada screened positive for both marijuana and methamphetamine, according to county prosecutors.

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