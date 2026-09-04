From urban farm to full career, south Phoenix program looks to grow agriculture workforce

PHOENIX — The next group of green thumbs are starting a workforce program at Spaces of Opportunity in south Phoenix.

The Agroforest Workforce Development program connects people with nature at the urban farm, ultimately leading to internships and job opportunities.

South Phoenician Jayleen McGehee wants to turn her love for home gardening, into her future career.

“I just started thinking of all the possibilities, just being self-sufficient, growing your own food, teaching other people, and then it also just teaches you a lot about life too,” McGehee said.

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“I just started thinking of all the possibilities, just being self-sufficient, growing your own food, teaching other people, and then it also just teaches you a lot about life too,” McGehee said.

She eventually wants to work as a community educator, teaching others how to grow their own food and take care of their communities.

“You know how it takes a village just to watch our babies. It takes a village to take care of our neighborhood,” McGehee said.

The program is backed by USDA funds and is one of multiple workforce partnerships as a part of Arizona State University’s Urban Nature community trade school.

“The goal really is for them to get a job and have a new career,” Spaces of Opportunity agroforestry educator Ellie Ferguson said. “It's really important to help encourage people who want to start businesses or even people that just want to plant in their own backyard, how to actually care and maintain those trees and plants.”

According to Urban Nature, 95 percent of those going through the multiple workforce training programs have been hired from their internships.