Real estate investor unveils multibillion-dollar development plan west of Phoenix

A prominent local real estate investor has unveiled a plan for a development an hour west of Phoenix that could include a movie production studio, amusement park, hotels, retail and a sprawling data center campus.

Anita Verma-Lallian, CEO of Arizona Land Consulting, is setting up a swath of land off Interstate 10 and 411th Avenue in Tonopah for the project. A rendering produced by Gensler depicts both an amusement park and an indoor theme park alongside a host of other uses, such as multifamily residential and a distribution center.

Total costs for the entire development are estimated between $6 billion and $10 billion, Verma-Lallian told the Phoenix Business Journal. It will be financed through a mix of equity and debt.

“It’s sort of a legacy project, and I’m really excited because my family has a long history of investing in the West Valley, and this is just such a prime location,” Verma-Lallian said.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.