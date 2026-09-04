Latter-day Saints church to build huge temple on Valley farmland

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints intends to build its seventh temple in Arizona on an 15.5-acre site in Queen Creek.

The parcel of land, located in between Meridian and Ironwood Road, just north of Queen Creek Road, will be home to a 82,000-square-foot temple and will include a meetinghouse as well as an accompanying ancillary building – all paid for in cash.

The property has been used by the church as farming land since the 1980’s and will be home to one of three future temples planned in Arizona. Future temples are also planned for Yuma and Flagstaff, according to Jason Bagley, president of the church's Queen Creek Arizona North Stake.

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