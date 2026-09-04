Hazmat incident near 71st Avenue and Van Buren Street leaves multiple people sick

PHOENIX — A hazmat incident left multiple feeling ill at a building in the area of 71st Avenue and Van Buren Street Friday morning.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded for reports of an unknown odor and people feeling ill inside the building.

Officials say out of an abundance of caution, the building was evacuated while crews evaluated the air quality.

All readings were normal and there was no immediate danger to the property.

Eight people requested medical evaluation by the fire department. Three were taken to hospitals in stable condition.

The remaining five were evaluated on scene.

The building has been cleared for occupancy.