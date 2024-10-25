Free workshop aims to help women re-entering the workforce

PHOENIX — As the unemployment rate in Arizona continues to rise, a free workshop is being offered to help women who are re-entering the workforce.

To support women in this challenging transition, a group of dynamic female entrepreneurs is hosting a free event designed to empower and prepare attendees for returning to work.

This special workshop is only a few hours long and it's happening Tuesday, October 29.

The event will offer practical tools to help participants overcome common obstacles like imposter syndrome.

Hosted by a specialized group of successful panelists, these women will help those who attend stay relevant in today’s ever-changing work landscape.

One of the event’s featured panelists is interview coach Britt Powell. While speaking with ABC15's Kaley O'Kelley, she emphasized the importance of first impressions in the hiring process.

“The best thing anyone can do is practice. Find someone who regularly interviews people, give them your resume, and ask them to conduct a mock interview. It’s one of the most effective ways to build confidence," Powell explained.

In addition to learning invaluable interview techniques, attendees will also have the opportunity to receive a complimentary professional headshot perfect for updating LinkedIn profiles or boosting social media presence.

These will be taken by Jennifer Lloyd, a philanthropist and a professional photographer.

“A professional headshot can open doors. Many women don’t realize the cost behind it, and when you’re job hunting, every little expense adds up," said Lloyd.

The perks don’t stop there. This group will even offer a free color analysis to help participants find the best wardrobe colors for their skin tone.

The goal is to make sure these women look and feel their best as they step back into the professional world.

The workshop is free, but space is limited. You must have a reservation to attend.

To register: Email staff@theglobalbeautyawards.com.

Featured Panelists:

Britt Powell, Interview Coach

Jennifer Lloyd, Philanthropist & Photographer

Dr. Mona Amini

Maureen Francisco

IF YOU GO:

