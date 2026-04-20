Former Phoenix PD officer indicted on fraud charges

PHOENIX — A Grand Jury has indicted a former Phoenix Police Department officer on charges of fraudulent schemes and artifices and theft.

According to an indictment, Ulises Oseguera obtained a benefit between October of 2023 and February of 2025 and controlled the monetary earnings of multiple people in the amount of $4,000 but less than $25,000.

A spokesperson for the Phoenix PD told ABC15, "Officer Ulisses Oseguera served for nine years and resigned in December 2025. The department had begun a criminal investigation into allegations of theft. That investigation was completed by the Special Investigations Division and felony theft charges were submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office in January of 2026. Following the conclusion of the criminal investigation, the Professional Standards Bureau completed its internal investigation and substantiated the elements of the offense.”

Additional details on the investigation are not currently available, but ABC15 has filed a public records request with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office to obtain them.