Fire rips through Guadalupe home under construction near I-10 and Baseline Road

GUADALUPE, AZ — Multiple firefighting crews responded to a house fire early Tuesday, around 4 a.m., near Interstate 10 and Baseline Road. The billowing smoke could be seen from the freeway.

When our crews arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Our crews talked to the Phoenix fire battalion chief on scene, who told us that no one was living at the house and that it was under construction.

No one was injured in the fire.

No word yet on whether neighboring homes were damaged.

Authorities have not released any information as to what may have started the fire.