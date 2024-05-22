Finding solutions to summer hunger issues; resources may be closer than you think

PHOENIX — It's a problem hundreds of thousands of Arizonans face every single year – food insecurity.

With the school year now over, we've been listening to your concerns about how you're going to feed your kids, so ABC15 got to work, trying to find out more information about programs offered over the summer that make sure kids still have full bellies and full hearts.

Tiny mouths. Big appetites – and even bigger concerns about how parents across Arizona can make sure their kids are fed this summer.

According to data ABC15 found from the group Feeding America, a nonprofit aimed at ending hunger, one in seven Arizona children struggles with food insecurity.

But thankfully, there is a solution that some parents may not even be aware of – and it's probably closer than you think.

"We want families to know and communities to know that just because school isn't in session, we are still feeding meals," explains Beth Hulstrand, a registered dietitian with the Chandler Unified School District.

CUSD is just one of dozens of Arizona districts offering free meals over the summer.

"We are able to provide breakfast and lunch and dinner and snacks to not just students, but also anyone who lives in the community."

According to CUSD, meals are free to kids and teens 18 and younger. They do not have to attend a CUSD school to be eligible. There are also no income requirements and you do not need to register in advance.

Hulstrand explains the benefits go beyond full stomachs.

"A lot of our students rely on this during the school year - and when school is out, maybe parents are still working full-time. Kids are at home and it gives them a chance to come out see their friends in the area and eat a free meal, have some fun, and head home."

It's all part of the Summer Food Service Program which is funded by the federal government. States are given authority on how to implement the program.

Hulstrand explains, in their district, they're also able to offer meals to adults at low cost.

"I think it means a lot and shows the community we want to support you and uplift you and be there for you always."