Kids, teens can get free meals at Valley schools this summer

MESA, AZ — Valey school districts are offering free meals throughout the summer for children and teens.

Mesa Public Schools

The district says kids and teens 18 and under can get nutritious meals at no cost at a variety of locations throughout the city of Mesa. You do not need to sign up or prove income eligibility to get the free meal.

Adults can get breakfasts for $2.75 and lunches for $4.75.

A majority of the locations will serve meals Monday through Thursday from June 3-20, but some locations have extended date ranges. See the full schedule and list of locations here.

Are you a Smart Shopper? What are your go-to saving tips and tricks? Share your deals or ways to save here!

Mesa Public Schools says there are more than 31,000 kids who get free or reduced-cost meals during the school year.

Phoenix Union High School District

Phoenix Union High School District is also offering free meals for kids 18 and younger from May 28-June 27.

Meals will be offered at various high schools around the district from 7:15-8:15 for breakfast and 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. for lunch.

Adults can accompany kids and buy breakfasts for $2.75 and lunch for $4.75.

See the full list of locations and schedule here.

Dysart Unified School District

Dysart Unified School District will host the annual Summer Feeding Program with free breakfast and lunch for kids 18 and under from June 5-29.

Breakfast and lunch will be served Monday through Thursday at El Mirage Elementary School (13500 North El Mirage, AZ 85335) and Surprise Elementary School (12907 W Greenway Rd, Surprise, AZ 85374).

Breakfast will be served from 8-9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. through 12:30 p.m.

Meals for adults are $1.75 for breakfast and $3.50 for lunch.