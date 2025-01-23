Feeding the Future challenges participants to create nutritious school meals on a $1.50 budget

Feeding the Future, a culinary competition hosted by the nonprofit Blue Watermelon, challenges students, chefs, and school food professionals to create nutritious school meals on a $1.50 budget.

The competition aims to reimagine school lunches by having participants develop recipes that meet national lunch program guidelines while staying within the strict budget. This initiative not only encourages creativity in meal preparation but also educates students about food sustainability and healthy eating.

By engaging students in the process of meal creation, Feeding the Future fosters an appreciation for the complexities of school meal planning and the efforts of those who work to provide healthy options for students daily.

