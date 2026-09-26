Families receive free car seat inspections during 'Child Passenger Safety Week'

PHOENIX — In recognition of Child Passenger Safety Week, families headed out to American Family Fields of Phoenix to receive a free car seat inspection on Saturday.

The event was held by the Milwaukee Brewers, in collaboration with Valleywise Health, Safe Kids Maricopa County and the Phoenix Fire Department.

Health officials say properly installed car seats and booster seats can reduce the risk of serious injury by up to 86%, making correct installation an important step in keeping children safe on every trip.

"Unfortunately, for our community here, the patients that we see at Valleywise Health, we have about 40-50% of our kids that come in with injury because of motor vehicle accidents being unrestrained or improperly restrained in the car," Stacey Coral, with Valleywise Health, told ABC15.

Saturday's event was held from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. If you weren't able to make it, you can contact your local fire department for a free car seat inspection.