Arizona court system target in cyberattack by criminal hackers

PHOENIX — The state court system was the target of a cyberattack by criminal hackers or bots, according to a spokesperson for the Arizona Supreme Court.

Court IT staff discovered the attacks and tried to stop it as quickly as possible.

“As soon as I learned about this outrageous criminal attack on Arizona’s Courts, I immediately called our team together to formulate a response,” said Chief Justice Timmer. I personally spoke with the top ranking FBI leader in the state, and I pledged our full commitment to supporting their investigation and minimizing the likelihood that the information will be used to further jeopardize Arizonans,” she added.

Court leaders believe the hackers copied the personally identifiable information of many Arizona residents.

The Supreme Court's Administrative Office of the Courts is in the process of alerting those whose information was compromised.

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