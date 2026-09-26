Suspect shot by law enforcement during criminal investigation in Black Canyon City

BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ — A suspect was shot Friday during a planned criminal investigation near Rock Springs Cafe, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The Arizona State Gang Task Force was assisting the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the investigation. Authorities were at the popular Interstate 17 travel stop from about 12:15 p.m., where visitors saw crime tape, a mobile command center and investigators outside the cafe.

“I was like, ‘What's going on?’ We see all the command centers and you know the police and stuff,” said Jim Fickert, a visitor from St. Louis, MO.

"It sounds pretty intense," Anne Ray, Gilbert, said. "There's a lot of law enforcement here right now, so it sounds like there's a lot to investigate."

DPS said the suspect was taken to a hospital but had no update on the person’s condition. The agency did not say exactly where the shooting happened or which agency fired.

“I can't discuss anything further as far as who discharged at this time,” Trooper Randi Wybron said.

Cafe employee Ariel Prine says she was worried when she arrived and saw police outside.

"I showed up around 1 something, and seen the cops and everything," Prine said. "I was worried because I mean I have friends here, and didn’t know what to think!"

Investigators took a statement from Rock Springs Cafe general manager Angel Brunk, who told ABC15 no staff members or customers were hurt.

"It bothers me because we're usually really busy on Fridays," Brunk said. "It's kind of unsettling. I know we're off the freeway, and I get it, and things happen, but unfortunately, wish it wasn't here.

Authorities said no bystanders or officers were injured. DPS, the Arizona State Gang Task Force and Yavapai County sheriff’s deputies continue to investigate.

While the frontage road was briefly blocked, there are no traffic closures.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Silent Witness.