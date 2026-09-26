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Police respond to disturbance at Avondale adult group home

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Avondale police
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AVONDALE, AZ — A woman was found injured after Avondale Police received reports of an unknown disturbance at an adult group home.

Avondale Police say that at around 8 p.m., they responded to an adult group home near Orange Blossom Lane and Heather Lane.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with a laceration on her back.

She was transported to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

A male resident believed to be involved left before officers arrived and were unable to find him.

Officers will remain the area.

This is a developing story.

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