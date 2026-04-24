Domestic violence hotline ending full service in Maricopa County 

PHOENIX — A person will no longer pick up the phone in Maricopa County when a domestic violence survivor calls for centralized help to seek assistance.

Starting Friday, the SafeDVS referral hotline changed to a pre-recorded message directing people to local shelter services, according to the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence.

The coalition’s Chief Executive Officer, Jenna Panas, said the expiration of federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, coupled with utilization data “made the model unsustainable.”

Now, the hotline will only help people who are already on the waitlist for a shelter placement.

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Valley advocates expressed concern over the change, saying survivors will now have to call every shelter individually for care.

“Our biggest concern and fear is that the survivors won’t reach out again or think there aren’t services available to them,” Chief Program Officer at A New Leaf, Kathy DiNolfi, said. “We are here. We are available. We will help. We have resources available. Please continue to reach out.”

Resources and shelters:

ArizonaSurvivors.org

A New Leaf – CAAFA (Apache Junction)

480-773-2359

Singles and families, service animals and ESAs only

De Colores (South Phoenix)602-269-1515

Singles and families, pet friendly, Spanish language services

A New Leaf – Faith House (Glendale)

623-939-6798

Singles and families

New Life Center (Goodyear)

623-932-4404

Singles and families, pet friendly

Sojourner Center (Central Phoenix)

602-244-0089

Singles and families, pet friendly, onsite childcare

Chrysalis (North Phoenix)

602-944-4999

Singles and families, service animals only

My Sister’s Place (Chandler)

480-821-1024

Singles and families, service animals only