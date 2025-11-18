Crews respond to separate water rescues in Tonopah and Wickenburg

Crews responded to separate water rescues west of the Valley on Tuesday afternoon.

A storm system brought heavy rain to much of Arizona, including west of the Valley.

WHAT TO EXPECT: Another storm system bringing rain and snow to Arizona this week

The Arizona Fire and Medical Authority was called to the area of 377th Avenue and Orange Drive in Tonopah just before 1 p.m.

Crews found a truck stuck in the wash with water halfway up the windows, officials said.

Two people were inside the truck. AFMA crews were able to get to the truck and help both patients to safety.

No injuries were reported.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was also called to the area of Vulture Mine Road in Wickenburg for a water rescue.

ABC15 has reached out to MCSO for more information and will update this story as it becomes available.