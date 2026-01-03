Arizona has highest rate of fatal intersection crashes in the country

If you live in metro Phoenix, you spend a lot of time behind the wheel.

While traffic laws and signals are designed to keep you safe, new data reveals a troubling trend: Arizona has the highest rate of fatal crashes at intersections in the entire country, with five deaths for every 100,000 Arizonans.

The state ranks 12th nationally for overall traffic fatalities, but it's the intersection crash data that stands out. Nearly 6,000 crashes last year were caused by drivers running red lights or disregarding traffic signals — up 27% from a decade ago. Even accounting for increased driving (Arizonans drove 70 million collective miles last year compared to 63 million in 2014), the trend remains concerning.

The Valley's busiest intersection at 27th Avenue near I-10 handles about 260,000 cars daily, while 48th Street and University sees 111,000 vehicles.

