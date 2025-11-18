RAIN TOTALS: Parts of Valley pick up measurable rainfall on Tuesday

PHOENIX — Some parts of the Valley have seen measurable rain already with this latest storm system.

Rain started falling overnight and continued into Tuesday morning. Storms are expected to continue dropping rain throughout Tuesday and Wednesday.

Most of Tuesday morning's rain fell in the West Valley, even leading to flooding in some areas. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said one vehicle became stuck in Tonopah, but bystanders helped the occupant out of the water and to safety.

KNXV

See the latest rainfall totals from the Maricopa County Flood Control District (last updated around 8 a.m. Tuesday):

Buckeye: 0.35”

Cave Creek: 0.20”

Chandler: 0.16”

Deer Valley Airport: 0.24”

Downtown Phoenix: 0.20”

Gilbert: 0.04”

Guadalupe: 0.08”

New River: 0.16”

Peoria: 0.04”

South Mountain Park: 0.16”

Sun City West: 0.12”

White Tank Mountain Park: 1.26”

Wickenburg: 0.63”

Wittmann: 1.38”