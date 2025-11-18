Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

RAIN TOTALS: Parts of Valley pick up measurable rainfall on Tuesday

We're tracking rain and wet roads on this Tuesday morning! Be careful if you're headed out for your morning commute.
Soggy Tuesday morning in the Valley
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Some parts of the Valley have seen measurable rain already with this latest storm system.

Rain started falling overnight and continued into Tuesday morning. Storms are expected to continue dropping rain throughout Tuesday and Wednesday.

Most of Tuesday morning's rain fell in the West Valley, even leading to flooding in some areas. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said one vehicle became stuck in Tonopah, but bystanders helped the occupant out of the water and to safety.

MCSO Tonopah water rescue

See the latest rainfall totals from the Maricopa County Flood Control District (last updated around 8 a.m. Tuesday):

Buckeye: 0.35”

Cave Creek: 0.20”

Chandler: 0.16”

Deer Valley Airport: 0.24”

Downtown Phoenix: 0.20”

Gilbert: 0.04”

Guadalupe: 0.08”

New River: 0.16”

Peoria: 0.04”

South Mountain Park: 0.16”

Sun City West: 0.12”

White Tank Mountain Park: 1.26”

Wickenburg: 0.63”

Wittmann: 1.38”

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch, pause, record & replay live sports with Tablo!