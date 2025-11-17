WHAT TO EXPECT: Another storm system to bring rain and snow to Arizona this week

Get ready for more changes this week across Arizona as our next storm system moves in.

This storm could impact your commute and outdoor plans, so Tuesday and Wednesday will be ABC15 Weather Action Days as a reminder to take action to stay safe in the storm.

Winds will crank up, temperatures will drop, and we'll even see chances for rain and snow across Arizona.

Up north, the snow level looks to hover between 7,000 and 8,000 feet in elevation, so if we do see snow in Flagstaff, it will be anywhere between one to two inches by Tuesday night through Wednesday.

Winds will pick up a bit, too. Peak gusts will approach 25 mph in the Valley and 35 mph in the high country this weekend. Of course, we could see stronger wind gusts associated with any thunderstorms that move through.

Model estimates show the potential of a half-inch to one inch of rain in some Valley neighborhoods this week, mainly Tuesday and Wednesday.

The cooler air with this storm system will drop temperatures, too.

Valley highs will fall into the upper 60s to low 70s on Tuesday before dropping into the low 60s by Wednesday.

Early morning lows in the Valley could dip into the upper 40s to low 50s by Thursday morning.

Another storm system could move in this weekend, too. So, stay tuned to ABC15 and abc15.com for updates as we get closer.