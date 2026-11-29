COTTONWOOD — Nearly a month after historic Halloween weekend flooding devastated parts of Arizona's high country, recovery is still underway along the Verde River.

On November 2, Governor Katie Hobbs declared a State of Emergency following severe thunderstorms, high winds and flash flooding across Arizona. The declaration unlocked $200,000 in emergency funding for local communities and activated the state's emergency response and recovery plan.

State agencies helped with rescues, while debris removal and infrastructure repairs got underway. However, for some homeowners, the damage is far from over. Some properties remain covered in mud, vehicles are stuck and access to homes is still a challenge.

In Cottonwood, neighbors aren't waiting for recovery efforts to finish before stepping in to help.

Lawrence Lyerla and his son have been helping residents find heavy machinery to clear driveways, remove vehicles from the mud and get RVs out of ditches. Lyerla says one homeowner had four to five feet of mud piled in front of her door, leaving her unable to get inside.

Now, he's asking the community for donations to help cover the cost of diesel fuel needed to keep the equipment running.

Lyerla says seeing the relief on homeowners' faces after a cleanup makes the work worthwhile.

Former 911 dispatcher Mira Bai Fairlight also recognized the need for help immediately after the flooding. Knowing many affected residents lived in rural areas, were elderly or didn't have the tools needed to recover, she created a Facebook group to connect people who needed help with those willing to volunteer.

The group has since grown to more than 3,000 members, with hundreds of volunteer efforts taking place over the past month.

Fairlight says getting families back into safe housing and restoring access to basic necessities is critical, not only for residents but for the future of the community. Without timely support, some families may be forced to leave, potentially hurting the local economy.

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How you can help

Volunteers are continuing to collect supplies and equipment to help with cleanup and recovery efforts.

Some of the current needs include:

Protective equipment: P100 respirators, combination filters and Tyvek suits (sizes large through 3XL).

Cleanup tools: Hammers, flat bars, utility knives, push brooms and scoop shovels.

Power tools: Drills and reciprocating saws.

Sanitizing supplies: Concentrated Shockwave disinfectant, garden sprayers and safety goggles.

Community members who want to help can also support Lawrence Lyerla's effort to raise money for diesel fuel to keep heavy equipment operating.

Nearly a month later, the cleanup continues — with neighbors helping neighbors rebuild one property at a time.