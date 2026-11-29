PHOENIX — A triple homicide case in Phoenix is still unsolved, renewing calls from both police and loved ones for information.

On Dec. 3, 2010, Nicole Glass and Melissa Mason, both 27, were found strangled to death inside their home near 44th Street and Thomas Road. The two were roommates, and Mason was pregnant at the time, according to nonprofit Silent Witness. There was no evidence of forced entry.

Nicole's mother, Rachel Glass, said she found out about her daughter's death on TV.

"They didn't say her name, but they said two 27-year-old women were dead inside her house and no sign of forced entry," Glass said.

In the moments that followed, Glass clearly recalls what went through her mind.

"'Oh my God, it's over. It's over being a parent, it's over being a mother, her life, grandchildren. Everything is over,'" Glass recounted.

Sixteen years later, Nicole's face is on a bigger screen. A Silent Witness billboard showing Nicole and Mason went up in Phoenix at 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon, off 7th Street near Chase Field. It's the 16th time a billboard asking for information was posted publicly, in as many years.

Silent Witness creates the billboard, with help from Clear Channel, to find more tips and help solve the case,

"We're hoping that people, as they're passing by, see these two beautiful women up there and wonder, 'Hey, what's going on?'" said Sgt. Brian Bauer, a Silent Witness coordinator and a member of the Phoenix Police Department.

Bauer said police still don't have a suspect in custody, but noted that they're in the process of looking for a match from DNA evidence they collected.

"Every one of those DNA (samples) is a potential suspect. So we're waiting for a match to show up," Bauer said.

Since 2012, Heather Cameron has been a neighbor of the Glass family. She said that while those close to Rachel provide as much emotional support as they can, she hopes the billboard brings fresh leads.

"It would be amazing if we could just get some hint, some clue, some new information to move this forward. I know we've had support here tonight, and hopefully we can get a message out to the community: If you know something, say something," Cameron said.

The billboard comes just days before Rachel Glass wakes up to 16 years without Nicole.

"I don't know whether I'm gonna get out of bed or not, to tell you the truth. It's one of those things where you go, 'Oh God, I can't even face the day.' It's hard. I'll get up and do something in her honor," Glass said.

Silent Witness is offering a reward of up to $8,700 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment in the case. To be eligible, tipsters need to contact Silent Witness before an arrest or indictment.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip by calling 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers. You can also submit a tip at silentwitness.org.